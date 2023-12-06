How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America and Atletico San Luis start the activities of the semifinals of the 2023 Apertura tournament in Liga MX. Here you will find everything you need to know to follow this match in the United States.

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico San Luis Has really surprised everybody this season. In the Quarterfinals, they managed to defeat Monterrey, and now they want Club America to be their second victim in the playoffs.

As for Club America, they were the best team throughout the entire regular season. The Azulcremas will close the Semifinals at home, and a victory in this phase will also give them the last game of the grand Final.

When will Atletico San Luis vs Club America be played?

Atletico San Luis and Club America play for the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Wednesday, December 6 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. The home team will have a tough challenge against the best squad of the regular season.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America in the US

This game for the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Atletico San Luis and Club America at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Wednesday, December 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.