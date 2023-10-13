How to watch Barbados vs Republica Dominicana online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados will face off against the Dominican Republic today in what will be Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here, you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Barbados vs Republica Dominicana online in the US on Paramount+]

This is a pivotal game that could have a profound impact on the future of Group 2 in League B. It features a team determined to challenge for the top spot against the current frontrunners and primary favorites for the group leadership and promotion, Nicaragua. Additionally, there is another team in the mix looking to avoid relegation.

On the Dominican Republic’s side, they suffered a loss to Nicaragua in Matchday 1 but rebounded with a convincing 3-0 victory over Montserrat in Matchday 2. They recognize that maintaining the first-place position won’t be a straightforward task, but they are fully committed to achieving it. In the case of Barbados, they have faced two defeats in their first two games, and they are in dire need of points to give themselves a fighting chance to escape relegation.

When will Barbados vs Republica Dominicana be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Barbados and Republica Dominicana will be played today, October 13 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Barbados vs Republica Dominicana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barbados vs Republica Dominicana

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Barbados and Republica Dominicana will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.