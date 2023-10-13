How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala online in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Trinidad and Tobago are set to play against Guatemala today in what will be Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This clash is undeniably one of the most significant fixtures within Group A, featuring two prominent contenders vying for top positions. The outcome of this match could significantly shape the group’s future. On one side, it will be Trinidad and Tobago, the sole team that has emerged victorious in their first two games.

A win here would virtually secure their qualification, and they are determined to chase after it. On the other hand, Guatemala have managed to accumulate 4 points out of a possible 6 and understands that a victory would propel them to the top spot, positioning them favorably for the final game of the group stage.

When will Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala will be played today, October 13 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.