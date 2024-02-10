How to watch Brazil U23 vs Argentina U23 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 10, 2024

The upcoming clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament final quadrangular will feature Brazil U23 squaring off against Argentina U23. Stay updated on essential information about this game, including the date, venue, kick-off time, and available options for watching or streaming online in the United States.

[Watch Brazil U23 vs Argentina U23 online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is the final match, undoubtedly the most anticipated of all games. The two archrivals of Conmebol are competing for a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. What adds to the intrigue is that all four teams still have a chance, so aside from their head-to-head match, they must closely monitor the developments between Paraguay and Venezuela.

While both teams have the advantage that a victory would immediately qualify them, Brazil enters the game with a slight advantage: a draw could be sufficient (depending on the outcome of the match between Venezuelans and Paraguayans). On the other hand, for Argentina, the scenario is different: only a victory will secure their advancement. Any other result would lead to their elimination.

When will Brazil U23 vs Argentina U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament final quadrangular between Brazil U23 and Argentina U23 will be played this Sunday, February 11 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Brazil U23 vs Argentina U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Where to watch Brazil U23 vs Argentina U23

This 2024 Pre-Olympic Tournament final quadrangular game between Brazil U23 and Argentina U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA.