How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil play against Venezuela in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

Brazil enjoyed a promising start to the World Cup Qualifiers, securing two victories in their first two games. This strong beginning has set them on the right path towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. However, while they managed a decisive win against Bolivia, they left some doubts in their match against Peru.

In that match, Brazil won 1-0, with the decisive goal coming in the 90th minute. Consequently, they aim to deliver a more convincing performance this time around. They will face Venezuela, who, although not considered favorites to qualify, have had a commendable start with one victory and one defeat. If they maintain this momentum, they might dare to dream of a historic qualification.

When will Brazil vs Venezuela be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Brazil and Venezuela will be played this Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Venezuela

This Matchday 3 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Brazil and Venezuela will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.