How to watch Cartagines vs Alajuelense online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup have a matchup between Costa Rican teams. This confrontation involves Cartagines facing Alajuelense at Estadio Jose Rafael Fello Meza. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Cartagines haven’t had a great first round of the competition, but they managed to clinch the second place in the standings. They secured two victories, suffered two defeats and earned one tie to stay behind Deportivo Saprissa in that round.

Alajuelense were the standout team in the groups delivering a solid performance that put them as the leaders. Their deserved first position was a product of winning all the matchups they have played in the tournament.

When will Cartagines vs Alajuelense be played?

Cartagines will be defying Alajuelense in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup this Thursday, September 28. The game will be played at Estadio Jose Rafael Fello Meza.

Cartagines vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cartagines vs Alajuelense in the US

The game between Cartagines and Alajuelense in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup will be available to watch or live stream on ViX in the US.