How to watch Cavalry vs Orlando City SC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 21, 2024

Cavalry will receive Orlando City SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Find all the crucial information about this match, such as the date, venue, time of kickoff, and guidance on how to view or stream it online within the United States.

An intriguing duel is set to unfold between these two teams vying for a spot in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League 2024. One of the teams emerges as the clear favorite to progress, namely Orlando City SC, a prominent participant in the MLS.

Their favoritism stems from their involvement in the MLS, a league known for its competitiveness, providing Orlando City SC with valuable experience in challenging competitions. Nonetheless, they must guard against overconfidence as their opponents, Cavalry, are poised to pull off a surprise upset with full determination.

When will the Cavalry vs Orlando City SC match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Cavalry and Orlando City SC will be played this Wednesday, February 21 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Cavalry vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Cavalry vs Orlando City SC

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Cavalry and Orlando City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.