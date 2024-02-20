How to watch Independiente vs New England Revolution for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 21, 2024

Independiente will compete against New England Revolution in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League‘s initial round. Here, you’ll discover all the key information regarding this matchup, including the date, venue, time of kickoff, and instructions for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Independiente vs New England Revolution online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This series is characteristic of the Concacaf Champions League‘s first round, where teams from less competitive leagues face off against those from more prestigious leagues. Such is the scenario in this matchup, where one team aims to affirm its dominance while the other seeks to cause an upset.

Representing the New England Revolution, they are seen as the favorites due to their background in a highly competitive league, which supposedly grants them superior preparation and experience. However, they are up against Independiente, one of Panama’s most esteemed clubs, known for its capability to potentially stun their American counterparts.

When will the Independiente vs New England Revolution match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Independiente and New England Revolution will be played this Wednesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Independiente vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Independiente vs New England Revolution

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Independiente and New England Revolution will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tubi, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.