How to watch Chile vs Peru online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The October international break brings us another double-fixture in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Chile and Peru will face off on Matchday 3 in a game that could be very telling for their aspirations.

[Watch Chile vs Peru online on Fanatiz]

Both teams are winless so far, which is why they have an extra reason to win the derby. La Roja lost to Uruguay before sharing the points with Colombia, whereas La Blanquirroja tied with Paraguay and lost to Brazil.

Eduardo Berizzo is under pressure in Chile, so this match could be crucial for his job security. Juan Reynoso, on the other hand, is just getting started after filling in the vacancy left by Ricardo Gareca.



When will Chile vs Peru be played?

Chile and Peru will face each other on Thursday, October 12, at Estadio Monumental in Santiago in the third round of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Chile vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Chile vs Peru in the US

The game to be played between Chile and Peru on Thursday, Oct. 12, on Matchday 3 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fanatiz (PPV)*.

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brasil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.