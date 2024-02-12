How to watch Chivas vs Forge for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 13, 2024

Chivas will face off against Forge in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round. Discover all the essential details about this match, including information on the date, venue, kick-off time, and how to watch or stream it live online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Forge online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Chivas Guadalajara asserted their favoritism in the first leg match and secured a 3-1 victory against Forge, who made every effort to achieve a positive outcome, particularly considering they were playing on their home turf.

Unfortunately for the Canadians, they now face the daunting task of pursuing at least a 2-0 lead to force a decisive finish, understanding the challenge of playing against Mexico. Chivas are aware that even a narrow defeat would suffice for them, but they recognize the importance of not becoming overconfident.

When will the Chivas vs Forge match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Chivas and Forge will be played this Tuesday, February 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Forge: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Forge

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League first round between Chivas and Forge will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App.