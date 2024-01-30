Chivas fans haven’t felt this excited in a long time. After 14 years of wait, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez decided to complete a highly anticipated return to Mexico. Needless to say, all fans in Guadalajara are already looking forward to seeing him in action.

At 35, the Mexican star went back to his boyhood club after enjoying successful stints in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Major League Soccer. However, it looks like Liga MX fans will have to wait to see his debut this year.

While the 2024 Torneo Clausura is already underway, Chicharito is not expected to suit up for Chivas at least for a month. His first game could be on March 2, when the Rebaño Sagrado take on Cruz Azul on the road.

Why is Chicharito not playing for Chivas?

Chicharito Hernandez is still recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The Mexican picked up the injury on June 9, 2023, while playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy during a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup fixture against Real Salt Lake.

The striker underwent surgery two weeks later, and has been on a lengthy recovery process since then. But the good news is that he’s in the final weeks of rehab, which is why Chicharito is expected to be cleared to play sooner rather than later. He won’t take any risks right now, so fans will need to be patient.

The games Chicharito is expected to miss before making his Chivas debut in 2024