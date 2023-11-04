How to watch Club America vs Tijuana for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America and Tijuana meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. Club America are going through a special moment, they have a record of 11-3-1 overall and the last five weeks were perfect for them without losses. Tijuana continues to fight to stay among the playoff spots but they still have time to reach the postseason.

[Watch Club America vs Tijuana online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America won a recent game against Atletico San Luis on the road by 1-0, that was the fifth consecutive victory of the last five games, they are in the first spot of the Apertura Tournament table with 36 points.

Tijuana is in the 9th spot of the standings with 6-2-7 overall, and the best thing is that they are enjoying a 2-game winning streak with recent victories against Atlas 2-0 and against Tigres UANL 2-0.

When will Club America vs Tijuana be played?

Club America and Tijuana play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, November 4 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. Club America are big favorites this season, they have one of the best squads in the tournament and are likely to go far during the playoffs. Tijuana are going through a streak that could be beneficial during this game.

Club America vs Tijuana: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tijuana in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Club America and Tijuana at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Saturday, November 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.