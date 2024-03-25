How to watch El Salvador vs Honduras for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 26, 2024

With their focus on upcoming commitments, El Salvador and Honduras are gearing up to meet in an international friendly. Fans eagerly anticipating this titanic clash can discover comprehensive details regarding the date, kickoff time, and various broadcasting options available in the United States.

[Watch El Salvador vs Honduras for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The elimination from the Copa America has dealt a severe blow to Honduras, who were confident in their ability to defeat a rival like Costa Rica, despite historical difficulties. The absence of key figures like Palma and Lozano left the Honduran team at a disadvantage, ultimately leading to their defeat against the Costa Ricans.

Nevertheless, it’s imperative for Honduras to swiftly move past this setback and concentrate on enhancing their performance for future commitments. Their upcoming opponents, El Salvador, are also seeking to bounce back from a challenging defeat against Argentina, while simultaneously focusing on their upcoming fixtures.

When will the El Salvador vs Honduras game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between El Salvador and Honduras will be played this Tuesday, March 26 at 8:30 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Where to watch El Salvador vs Honduras

This 2024 friendly game between El Salvador and Honduras will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.