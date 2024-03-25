How to watch Peru vs Dominican Republic in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 26, 2024

Peru are furthering their preparation for the Copa America 2024 with another friendly, this time facing off against the Dominican Republic. Fans eagerly anticipating this highly anticipated clash can find comprehensive details regarding the date, kickoff time, and various broadcasting options available in the United States.

[Watch Peru vs Dominican Republic in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

Following their 2-0 victory over Nicaragua, albeit without clear dominance, the Peruvian team is gearing up for a second friendly match against another Concacaf opponent, as they strive to prepare optimally for the upcoming Copa America 2024.

While Peru may not be considered among the favorites for the tournament, they are determined to spring surprises and understand the importance of thorough preparation. Their next opponents, the Dominican Republic, seize a valuable opportunity to face a Conmebol rival, laying the groundwork for their readiness in forthcoming commitments.

When will the Peru vs Dominican Republic game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Peru and Dominican Republic will be played this Tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Peru vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Where to watch Peru vs Dominican Republic

This 2024 friendly game between Peru and Dominican Republic will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz (PPV $24.99).