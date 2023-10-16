How to watch El Salvador vs Martinique online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

El Salvador will face Martinique in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here, you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch El Salvador vs Martinica online in the US on Paramount+]

El Salvador‘s start in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League could not have been less auspicious. They have suffered three consecutive defeats, scoring only 2 goals while conceding 6, which currently places them in last place. As things stand, they have no chance of avoiding relegation.

For El Salvador, their only remaining objective is to finish the group stage in the best possible manner. However, their rivals have different goals. Martinique still have a chance to qualify for the next round, but to do so, they must secure a victory, while hoping that Panama does not defeat Guatemala.

When will El Salvador vs Martinique be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between El Salvador and Martinique will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 9:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Martinique: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Martinique

This Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between El Salvador and Martinique will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.