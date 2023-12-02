Monterrey want to win the second leg game after a painful draw against underdog Atletico San Luis. They hope that the advantage of playing at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe will give them what they need to reach the next stage of the 2023 Apertura tournament playoffs.

Monterrey suffered during what was supposed to be a relatively easy game for them against Atletico San Luis on the road. The game was tight from the beginning, Atletico scored a single goal at the 21th minute by Ricardo Chavez Soto and from that moment they defended the score against Monterrey.

Atletico San Luis’s strategy worked against Monterrey, the game was heavy, defensively dense, but it was the best to win against a big favorite. Now things will be different on the road and it is unlikely that Atletico will be able to keep the same 55% possession that they had during the home game.

When will Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis be played?

Monterrey and Atletico San Luis play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, December 2 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. Monterrey have top-notch strikers, Rogelio Funes Mori is one of those players who is key to winning games, he has scored 6 goals this season. On the other hand, Maximiliano Meza must show all his midfield power during this game if he wants to play in the next stage.

