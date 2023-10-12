How to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Nicaragua visit Montserrat as part of Matchday 3 in the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League. This game of League B will be played at Waldey Turf Stadium in Barbados.

This is the biggest challenge for Montserrat trying to avoid relegation. They won 3-2 against Barbados, but suffered a crushing 3-0 loss against the Dominican Republic. The last place of the sector will go to League C.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua are delivering as favorites to claim Group B. Six points in two matches have them in total control of the standings. The dream of coming back to League A is closer than ever. If Marco Antonio Figueroa and his players do it, they will join powerhouses like Mexico, United States and Canada in the top tier for the 2024-2025 edition.

When will Montserrat vs Nicaragua be played?

Montserrat and Nicaragua will play on Friday, October 13 at 3 PM (ET). It’s important to remember that the best team in Group B of League B will clinch a ticket for League A in the 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League.

Montserrat vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua in the US

In the United States, the game between Montserrat and Nicaragua will be available on Paramount+.