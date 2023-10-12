How to watch Martinique vs El Salvador online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

El Salvador visit Martinique as part of Matchday 3 in the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium in Fort-de-France.

Martinique are very much alive in the race to claim a spot in the quarterfinals. They have three points in Group A after two games thanks to a crucial 1-0 win at home against Curaçao.

Meanwhile, El Salvador are definitely one of the biggest disappointments in the tournament. They lost 2-0 with Guatemala and 3-2 facing Trinidad and Tobago. Right now, the top two places in the sector are far away and there’s no margin of error to avoid relegation for League B. That should be the priority.

When will Martinique vs El Salvador be played?

Martinique and El Salvador will clash on Friday, October 13 at 7 PM (ET). It’s important to remember that the two best teams in Group A advance to the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Martinique vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Martinique vs El Salvador in the US

In the United States, the game between Martinique and El Salvador will be available on Paramount+.