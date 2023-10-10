How to watch Netherlands vs France for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Netherlands will go head to head against France in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you’ll find all the essential information, including the date, kick-off time, and details on how to watch or livestream the game online in the United States.

This match stands out as one of the most intriguing encounters on Matchday 7, capturing the attention of soccer enthusiasts. Not only do two of the continent’s strongest teams take the field, with one of them being the reigning world runners-up, but it also holds immense significance for the future of the group.

In particular, Greece will be closely monitoring this match because they are in a fierce battle for second place with the Netherlands. The Dutch, despite a bad start with a 4-0 defeat against this opponents, have rebounded with three consecutive victories. France, on the other hand, have maintained an unblemished record with only victories and want to preserve this outstanding streak.

When will Netherlands vs France be played?

The Matchday 7 game of the Euro Qualifiers between Netherlands and France will be played this Friday, October 13 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Netherlands vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs France

This Matchday 7 game of the Euro Qualifiers between Netherlands and France will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2