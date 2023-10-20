Puebla will face off against Chivas in what will be the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Puebla remain firm in its fight to reach the Requalification positions. Despite the ups and downs, they still have a chance to enter the top 10 places, seeking to be among the teams that will compete for the title in the playoffs.

They have the same points as Atlas, the last qualified, so victory would allow them to surpass them. However, they will not have it easy since their rivals will be Chivas, who are 6th and are the last ones who would be qualifying for the quarterfinals. Of course, they do not want to lose such a precious position and to do so they must win.

When will Puebla vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Puebla and Chivas will be played this Saturday, October 21 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Puebla and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.