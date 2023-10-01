How to watch Puebla vs Monterrey in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Puebla will face off against Monterrey in what will be the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Following their hard-fought victory against Atlas, a team that was considered superior beforehand, Puebla has managed to climb a bit in the standings. What seemed distant just two Matchdays ago is now within closer reach. They are now only 1 point away from the playoff qualification zone, and that’s why they are determined to continue their winning streak.

Their upcoming opponents will be Monterrey, a team currently in the playoff zone with 13 points. Despite having games in hand, Monterrey shouldn’t become complacent and must secure a win to avoid potential struggles in the final Matchdays.

When will Puebla vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Puebla and Monterrey will be played this Tuesday, October 3 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Puebla and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.