How to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between middle teams. This confrontation involves Puebla facing Pumas UNAM at Estadio Cuauthemoc. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on Fubo]

Puebla didn’t have the start of the season they were hoping despite they aren’t far from the playoffs. Their performances have been so subpar that they only secured a pair of victories in eighth matchups.

Pumas UNAM have a better position in the standings with three wins in eight matches thus far. However, the biggest point of belief for them is coming from a great win against the then leaders Atletico San Luis in their latest appearance.

When will Puebla vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Puebla will be defying Pumas UNAM on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Friday, September 22. The game will be played at Estadio Cuauthemoc.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Puebla and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.