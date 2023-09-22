Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a pair of powerful teams against each other. This matchup involves Al Nassr facing Al Ahli at Al Awal Park. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Al Nassr are looking to get closer to the lead as they continue to go for the championship with Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup. Their four consecutive victories in the league placed them back near the first positions.
Al Ahli should appear in the list of teams with potential to win the title considering they have also had a good start of the season. They come from securing a close victory, so this could be a significant matchup because their current tally has them three points below the leaders.
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time
Al Nassr will confront Al Ahli at Al Awal Park on Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 23.
Australia: 4:00 AM (September 24)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 24)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 24)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli in your country
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: RCTI+
International: DAZN, Shahid
Italy: LA7
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Spain: marca.com
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus