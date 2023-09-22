How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli in your country: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a pair of powerful teams against each other. This matchup involves Al Nassr facing Al Ahli at Al Awal Park. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr are looking to get closer to the lead as they continue to go for the championship with Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup. Their four consecutive victories in the league placed them back near the first positions.

Al Ahli should appear in the list of teams with potential to win the title considering they have also had a good start of the season. They come from securing a close victory, so this could be a significant matchup because their current tally has them three points below the leaders.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time

Al Nassr will confront Al Ahli at Al Awal Park on Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 23.

Australia: 4:00 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 24)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 24)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: RCTI+

International: DAZN, Shahid

Italy: LA7

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Spain: marca.com

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus