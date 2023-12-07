How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 Apertura tournament in Liga MX continues with the Semifinals. Now, Pumas UNAM will host Tigres UANL in what is set to be a thrilling match, so here’s all the information you need to know to follow this game in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Pumas is living a great moment right now. The Auriazules managed to defeat Chivas in the Quarterfinals, but Tigres has always been a tough rival for them in the playoffs.

Regarding Tigres, Monterrey’s team triumphed over Puebla in the Quarterfinals. Despite being the favorites against Pumas, the Mexico City team has demonstrated remarkable strength while playing on their home turf.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL be played?

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL play for the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Thursday, December 7 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Thursday, December 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.