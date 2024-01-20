How to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey for FREE on January 21, 2024 in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Santos Laguna will face off against Monterrey in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey online for FREE live on Fubo]

The kick-off has been given to one of the most important leagues in Concacaf. The Liga MX started a week ago, and the matches corresponding to Matchday 2 are already underway. Among several intriguing games, one stands out, featuring two formidable rivals.

On one hand, we have Monterrey, a team always considered a strong candidate to contend for the title. Los Rayados made a winning debut against Puebla and aim to continue their positive streak. On the other side, Santos Laguna started with a draw against Chivas, so they are eager to secure a victory in their first home game.

When will Santos Laguna vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be played this Sunday, January 21 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.