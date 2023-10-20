How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL will face Cruz Azul in what will be the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A clash of opposites awaits on Matchday 13. On one side, we have Tigres UANL, the home team, who are in the midst of the battle for the top positions in the standings. The defending champions are resolute in their title defense, having secured 22 points in 12 games.

Currently, they are trailing the league leaders, America, by 5 points, but they understand the importance of continuing to accumulate points to maintain their top spot and qualify for the quarterfinals. Their opponents will be Cruz Azul, who, despite ranking as the third-worst team this season, are just 4 points away from the Requalification positions. They remain optimistic about turning around their recent struggles.

When will Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be played this Saturday, October 21 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.