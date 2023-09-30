How to watch Toluca vs Chivas online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Toluca and Chivas will face each other in what will be the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a clash between two teams striving to secure a spot in the qualification zone for the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023. On one hand, we have Chivas, who are in the closest contention to enter the top 6 of the tournament.

With 14 points, they are just one point behind Pumas, Juarez, and Atlas. A victory would enable them to overtake these three teams. In a similar situation, we find their opponents, Toluca, who currently have 13 points. With an additional 3 points, they could surpass the aforementioned three teams and temporarily secure a place in the quarterfinals.

When will Toluca vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Toluca and Chivas will be played this Sunday, October 1 at 7:20 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:20 PM

CT: 6:20 PM

MT: 5:20 PM

PT: 4:20 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Toluca and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.