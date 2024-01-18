How to watch Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona live on January 18, 2024: TV Channels and streaming options in your country

Barcelona faces a huge challenge in the Copa del Rey. The Blaugranas will have crucial game against Unionistas de Salamanca, trying to get their ticket to the Quarterfinals of the tournament.

It has not been a great year for Barcelona. The team recently lost the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid by a 4-1 score, and it seems like the Copa del Rey is their only opportunity of lifting a trophy thisd year.

As for Unionistas de Salamanca, they are clearly not the favorites to win this game. The players celebrated when they realized they would be playing against Barcelona—a unique chance to face one of the best teams in the world.

Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 12 AM

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Philippines: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports, DGO

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, GUIGO

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: FanCode

International: Shahid

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: RUSH

Kenya: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

United States: ESPN+