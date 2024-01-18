Barcelona faces a huge challenge in the Copa del Rey. The Blaugranas will have crucial game against Unionistas de Salamanca, trying to get their ticket to the Quarterfinals of the tournament.
It has not been a great year for Barcelona. The team recently lost the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid by a 4-1 score, and it seems like the Copa del Rey is their only opportunity of lifting a trophy thisd year.
As for Unionistas de Salamanca, they are clearly not the favorites to win this game. The players celebrated when they realized they would be playing against Barcelona—a unique chance to face one of the best teams in the world.
Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 12 AM
Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 AM (Friday)
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona in your Country
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports, DGO
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, GUIGO
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: L’Equipe Web
Ghana: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: FanCode
International: Shahid
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: RUSH
Kenya: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: StarTimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
United States: ESPN+