How to watch USMNT vs Slovenia on January 20, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

USMNT and Slovenia will face against each other in what will be a 2024 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel is set between two teams gearing up for two important competitions. On the American side, they stand as one of the first Concacaf teams to secure qualification for Copa America 2024, granting them the opportunity to face rivals from Conmebol. Undoubtedly, such a challenge demands thorough preparation, making this friendly match invaluable for the American team.

Similarly, the Slovenians, having qualified for Euro 2024, are determined to approach the tournament in optimal form. This duel against the Americans proves to be a crucial opportunity for them to fine-tune their preparations and ensure they enter continental tournament in the best possible condition.

When will USMNT vs Slovenia be played?

The international friendly game between USMNT and Slovenia will be played this Saturday, January 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

USMNT vs Slovenia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Slovenia

This international friendly game between USMNT and Slovenia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Max, Watch, TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio.