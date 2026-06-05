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Hungary vs Finland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 5, 2026

Hungary will take on Finland at the Puskás Aréna in a 2026 international friendly. A clash between two strong European teams not participating in the World Cup, preparing for future competitions. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Hungary
Match Summary
MatchHungary vs Finland
TournamentFriendly
DateFriday, June 5, 2026
Time1:45 PM (ET) / 10:45 AM (PT)
TV ChannelsFOX Soccer Plus
Live StreamFubo, ViX

How to watch Hungary vs Finland in the USA

Viewers across the United States can tune in to FOX Soccer Plus for live coverage of this highly anticipated matchup.

Streaming options are also available through Fubo and ViX, allowing fans to watch every minute of the action live.

Can I watch Hungary vs Finland for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee contest live through Fubo, which carries the network airing the match nationwide.

While Fubo frequently provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, that offer is not valid for this event, meaning there is no free streaming option available in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With neither side earning a spot in the upcoming World Cup, Finland and Hungary meet in a matchup between two teams eager to turn the page and build momentum ahead of the next UEFA Nations League campaign.

Finland delivered a solid qualifying run in a challenging group that included Poland and the Netherlands, ultimately finishing third, while Hungary endured a more frustrating exit after entering the final Matchday with qualification within reach.

Needing only a draw to secure second place, Hungary instead suffered a decisive defeat that ended its World Cup hopes, setting the stage for a contest between two rivals determined to regroup and move forward.

Teemu Pukki of Finland – David Rogers/Getty Images

Teemu Pukki of Finland – David Rogers/Getty Images

Hungary vs Finland: Predicted Lineups

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Tóth, Orbán, Dárdai, Bolla, Kerkez, Schäfer, Vitális, A Tóth, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Redzic.

Finland (4-4-2): Hradecky, Alho, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Uronen, Kamara, Schüller, Kairinen, Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo.

What time is the Hungary vs Finland match?

The match kicks off today, June 5, at 1:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:45 PM
Central Time: 12:45 PM
Mountain Time: 11:45 AM
Pacific Time: 10:45 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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