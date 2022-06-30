Huracan and River Plate face each other at Estadio Tomás Adolfo Duco in Matchday 6 of the Argentine Argentine League 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Huracan will come against River Plate at the Estadio Tomás Adolfo Duco in Buenos Aires, in the fifth round of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Argentine Primera Divison game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 47th overall meeting. No surprises here as River Plate are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 26 occasions so far; Huracan have grabbed a triumph just nine times to this day, and the remaining 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on August 1, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw, at the Monumental in Buenos Aires in the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Argentine domestic cup.

Huracan vs River Plate: Date

The 2022 Argentine League Matchday 6 game between Huracan and River Plate will be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Estadio Tomás Adolfo Duco in Buenos Aires.

Huracan vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Huracan vs River Plate in 2022 Argentine League

The game to be played between Huracan and River Plate in Round 6 of the Argentine League 2022, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Another option is ViX.

