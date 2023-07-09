Boca Juniors receive Huracan in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

In recent matches, Boca Juniors have shown some improvement and have managed to narrow the gap with the teams at the top of the standings. It is well known that their main focus for the season is the Copa Libertadores. However, Boca Juniors still need to secure points in order to move closer to the qualification zone for international competitions.

Therefore, a victory is crucial for them as they currently trail the last qualifying position by just 2 points. Their upcoming opponents, Huracan, are considered one of the weakest teams in the tournament and are in desperate need of points to climb out of the relegation zone. This presents a good opportunity for Boca Juniors to secure the full 3 points.

When will Boca Juniors vs Huracan be played?

The Matchday 24 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Huracan will be played at the La Bombonera this Monday, July 8 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan

This Matchday 24 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Huracan will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: ViX, TyC Sports Internacional.