For Matchday 6 of the Argentine League, River Plate will visit Huracan. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Huracan vs River Plate: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

The Matchday 6 of the Argentine League will have a confrontation between the locals Huracan and River Plate. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

At the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium, will face each other these two rivals who, in terms of numbers, have had an almost equal performance: 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss for a total of 8 points out of a possible 15. In addition, both received 3 goals, although in the case of the visitors they scored 7 while the locals only 4.

River Plate have not had a great start in this Argentine League, although of course they have their minds set on the game against Velez for the Copa Libertadores. Huracan, on the other hand, seek to reach the top of the standings and also try to surpass Sarmiento in the annual table in order to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

Huracan vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium, Parque Patricios, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Huracan vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Huracan vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games played in the national cups or in the amateur era, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 157 games in which there was a clear dominance of River Plate who were winners in 78 of those 157 games, while Huracan won 29 times. Also, there were 50 draws.

The last time they faced each other was in Matchday 4 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, with River playing at home in "El Monumental", it was a 1-1 draw with goals from Nicolas Silva for the "Globo" and Brian Romero for the "Millonarios".

How to watch or live stream Huracan vs River Plate in the US

The game that Huracan and River Plate will play this Sunday, July 2 at the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium, Parque Patricios, Argentina for the Matchday 6 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Huracan vs River Plate anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Huracan vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with +135 odds, while Huracan have +205. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

DraftKings Huracan +205 Tie +220 River Plate +135

*Odds via DraftKings