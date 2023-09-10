Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Iceland play against Bosnia-Herzegovina this Monday, September 11 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

While there is still a considerable distance to cover, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that this game is pivotal for both teams. In the case of Bosnia, they currently have 6 points, which is significantly lower than Luxembourg and Slovakia with 10 points, not to mention Portugal with 15.

A defeat wouldn’t necessarily eliminate Bosnia, but it could significantly complicate their situation. Their opponents will be Iceland, who find themselves in an equally challenging position as the Bosnians, if not more so. Even with a victory, they would only reach 6 points, keeping them quite distant from the top. However, any other result would almost certainly diminish their chances.

Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 12)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX