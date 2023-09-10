Wales will visit Latvia this Monday, September 11 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Wales were one of the teams expected to contend for the top positions in the standings. However, up to this point, they have fallen quite short of those expectations. With just 4 points from 4 games played, the Welsh team no longer has room for error.
Another defeat could prove to be costly, which is why they must actively pursue a victory. Their opponents will be Latvia, the weakest team in the group. Latvia’s objective is to play a dignified role, recognizing that they are inferior to all the other teams in their group.
Latvia vs Wales: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 12)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Latvia vs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports 2
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic, S4C Red Button, S4C
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: S4C Red Button, S4C, S4C Clic, Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX