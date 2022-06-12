Iceland and Israel clash at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium on Matchday 4 of League B Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game in different parts of the world.

Iceland and Israel will square off at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium (Reykjavík) on Matchday 4 of League B Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN or FuboTV if you are in Canada.

Iceland failed to repeat the great feat they achieved in Russia 2018 and did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team managed by Arnar Viðarsson has focused all its efforts on the Nations League and will compete for promotion to the next division. Iceland are currently in second place in the group B standings with 2 points.

On the other hand, Israel are in first place in the standings with 4 points, after one draw and one win. If Israel beats Iceland, they will position themself as the clear leader of Group B, with a five-point lead. Alon Hazan's team will return to play after beating Albania 2-1.

Iceland vs Israel: Kick-Off Time

Iceland and Israel will meet at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League B Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Australia: 4:45 AM (Tuesday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Iceland vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Israel: 5Sport

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD

United States: FuboTV, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

How to watch Iceland vs Israel anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Iceland and Israel but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.