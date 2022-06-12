Iceland and Israel will square off at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium (Reykjavík) on Matchday 4 of League B Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN or FuboTV if you are in Canada.
Iceland failed to repeat the great feat they achieved in Russia 2018 and did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team managed by Arnar Viðarsson has focused all its efforts on the Nations League and will compete for promotion to the next division. Iceland are currently in second place in the group B standings with 2 points.
On the other hand, Israel are in first place in the standings with 4 points, after one draw and one win. If Israel beats Iceland, they will position themself as the clear leader of Group B, with a five-point lead. Alon Hazan's team will return to play after beating Albania 2-1.
Iceland vs Israel: Kick-Off Time
Iceland and Israel will meet at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League B Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.
Australia: 4:45 AM (Tuesday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Iceland vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: FuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Israel: 5Sport
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5, Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
UK: Premier Player HD
United States: FuboTV, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
How to watch Iceland vs Israel anywhere
