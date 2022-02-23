Independiente and Boca Juniors clash on Matchday 4 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Matchday 4 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will bring us a can't-miss game between lifelong rivals Independiente and Boca Juniors, two of the winningest teams in South America. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Rojo (W1-D1-L1) return home aiming to get back to winning ways after a sour, goalless draw with Velez Sarsfield. Eduardo Dominguez has certainly brought hope to Avellaneda despite the club's financial and political crisis, but this game will be a huge test for Independiente.

On the other hand, El Xeneize (W2-D1) head into this clash in high spirits. Following a victory over Rosario Central last weekend, Sebastian Battaglia's men aim to pick up their third win in a row.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Date

Independiente and Boca Juniors will face each other on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Estadio Libertadores de América - Ricardo Enrique Bochini. Last time they met in Avellaneda last year, El Rojo won 1-0 on Matchday 22 of the 2021 Liga Profesional.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch or live stream Independiente vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game to be played between Independiente and Boca Juniors on Matchday 4 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: Fanatiz.