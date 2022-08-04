Independiente and River Plate will clash for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Independiente are dealing with some problems outside of the pitch right now. Their 118th Club anniversary came at a bad time with bad recent results for El Rey de Copas. In fact, the team now is managed by Julio Cesar Falcioni that will coach his first game this Sunday at home.

Whereas River Plate are trying to get back on their feet. The team managed by Marcelo Gallardo have lost just once in their last four games in the 2022 Argentine League. Although this is an improvement by Los Millonarios, they lost their last matchup to Sarmiento, one of the worst teams of the league.

Independiente vs River Plate: Date

Independiente will play against River Plate on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. This matchup will be held at Estadio Libertadores de America in Avellaneda. This will be Julio Falcioni's first game as Independiente's new coach.

Independiente vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Independiente vs River Plate in the US

This 2022 Argentine League matchup between Independiente and River Plate will be played on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 12. It will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial) for the US. Another option is TyC International.