Independiente will face River Plate in a derby game of this 2022 Argentine League Matchday 12. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).
River Plate come from losing surprisingly against Sarmiento at home, a game in which they were expected to win without major inconveniences. After their elimination from the Copa Libertadores, the "Millonarios" have had many ups and downs, but they trust they can adjust their situation and fight to win the Argentine League.
Independiente have been one of the worst teams this championship, and after several games without victories, only last Matchday they were able to win again (3-0 against Colon de Santa Fe). The institutional disorder in Avellaneda's team undoubtedly affected the sports part and against River Plate in this game they will be the least favorites.
Independiente vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time
Independiente will play against River Plate for the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, August 7 at the Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium in Avellaneda, Argentina.
