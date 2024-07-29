Several years have passed since Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, and due to various circumstances, one of the greatest players in history and the Catalan club have yet to cross paths again.

Although it’s highly unlikely for Inter Miami, which plays in MLS, and Barcelona, which competes in La Liga, to face off in an official match, there is still a possibility that the Herons and the Blaugrana could meet in a friendly, with Lionel Messi as the main attraction.

How is this possible? FC Barcelona are currently in the process of renovating Camp Nou. The completion of the stadium upgrades is expected by the end of 2024. Once the renovations are complete, a star-studded friendly is anticipated for the grand reopening, and Lionel Messi’s name is increasingly being mentioned as a prominent figure for this event.

Regarding the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou after several years, Herons’ President of Operations Xavier Asensi stated: “It depends on when it is… Let’s talk about it.”

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou on March 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

In an interview with the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Asensi also stated: “It’s a matter of timing. The 2020 match was part of the tour that we were able to prepare. Since we played in the Leagues Cup, we don’t have the visibility of the possibility of playing a friendly. In January or December we can’t know if it will fit into the calendar.”

Lionel Messi’s statistics at Barcelona

During his illustrious career at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi achieved remarkable numbers that cemented his status as one of the greatest players in football history. Here’s a look at his key statistics with the club:

778 appearances

672 goals

305 assists

10 La Liga titles

4 UEFA Champions League titles

7 Copa del Rey titles

3 FIFA Club World Cup titles

3 UEFA Super Cup titles

Lionel Messi and his post-Barcelona era

After leaving FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career. Messi signed with PSG in August 2021 after a whole life in Catalunya.

In July 2023, Messi made a high-profile move to Major League Soccer, joining Inter Miami. His arrival in the U.S. marked a significant moment for the league and for American soccer.

Messi’s post-Barcelona era has been characterized by continued excellence on the field and a significant impact on global soccer. His moves have not only influenced the teams he’s joined but have also reshaped the landscape of international football.