Lionel Messi is trying to give Inter Miami their biggest title in franchise history by winning the Concacaf Champions Cup. However, no one knows for sure if the Argentine legend will be ready for the quarterfinals due to a muscle injury.

In the start of the 2024 season in the MLS, Messi was sensational establishing The Herons as the best team in the Eastern Conference. Then, during his absence, Miami started to lose points in a crushing 4-0 loss against New York Red Bulls and a 1-1 draw with NYCFC.

Right now, all focus for coach Gerardo Martino is on that massive series with Monterrey, first place in Liga MX. That’s why Leo’s health will be the most important topic of the week as the star was the key factor to eliminate Nashville SC in the previous round.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Monterrey?

After the tie at home against New York City FC, coach Gerardo Martino had to face the same question that has been asked for the last three weeks. Confirming whether Lionel Messi will be available or not for the first leg of the quarterfinals against Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

“I would tell you that Leo is taking it day by day now. Depending on what happens in these three or four days, we’ll define whether he is ready or not. Always thinking about the same thing. Wednesday’s match is a game against a very important team, but we also have to think about the entire year.”

For the first time in a long time, Martino didn’t rule out Messi before an official match but, Tata also said he wouldn’t risk an entire season just to force Leo on Wednesday.

“We cannot just think about one match. If we understand that the players are at some risk, they will probably wait a bit longer. I’m not jumping to say he’s out; we’re just evaluating day by day. We’ll decide on Tuesday.”