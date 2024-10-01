Trending topics:
MLS

Inter Miami assistant coach on Lionel Messi’s physical condition

Lionel Messi played a total of 103 minutes in Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC. The World Cup winner looked fatigued, raising concerns over his physical condition.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to a game against the Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
© Getty Images Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to a game against the Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Messi is the GOAT, but even GOATs get up in age, and at 37, the Inter Miami star continues to provide magic but is not as fast or as durable as he once was. This season, Messi missed nearly half of the MLS regular season due to national team commitments and injury.

He is expected to return to the Argentine national team in October for World Cup qualifying, and in 103 minutes against Charlotte FC, he scored his 15th goal in just 16 games in Major League Soccer this year.

On Tuesday, Franco Panizo spoke to Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales about how Lionel Messi is feeling down the stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

Javier Morales on Lionel Messi

When asked about Lionel Messi looking visibly tired, as he had his hands on his sides or on his knees during the game against Charlotte, Morales stated, “(Messi) also made a deep run in the 90th minute where he was almost fouled. Leo is a player that starts getting into game shape as he plays games.

He most likely ran out of breath at the start of the game, but as the game went on, he got into the game. We saw his numbers on the GPS, and it was above his average, and we hope against Columbus he continues to get better.”

Advertisement

Inter Miami will play the Columbus Crew in what could be a prelude to a playoff series on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Chelsea icon Frank Lampard makes something clear about GOAT debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

see also

Chelsea icon Frank Lampard makes something clear about GOAT debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Draymond Green issues strong warning to former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson
NBA

NBA News: Draymond Green issues strong warning to former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes send clear message to Kareem Hunt, Chiefs RBs after Isiah Pacheco's injury
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes send clear message to Kareem Hunt, Chiefs RBs after Isiah Pacheco's injury

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes bold statement about Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes bold statement about Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry

NBA News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate's return
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate's return

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo