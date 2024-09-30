Chelsea icon Frank Lampard makes something clear about GOAT debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea FC midfielder made his stance clear on the ongoing debate over who is the greatest soccer player of all time between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Frank Lampard, a Chelsea FC icon and the club’s all-time leading scorer, recently shared his thoughts on the ever-persistent GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

During an interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Lampard was asked to choose between the two global superstars, and while he leaned toward Messi, he expressed his discomfort with the conversation.

“I don’t like this conversation,” Lampard said. “I played against both, more with Cristiano when he was at Manchester United and with Messi I played against a lot in some big games between Chelsea and Barcelona. Messi for me individually for talent is the greatest ever probably, in my opinion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to highlight Ronaldo’s unmatched work ethic and dedication: “But with Cristiano, what he did in terms of what he made himself and the numbers, output, goals, and dedication—even now to this day—means that they’re just there together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is closed down by Frank Lampard of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Final match. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ultimately, Lampard avoided definitively ranking the two legends. “I have to respect them both in the same way. I don’t think it’s fair to try and put one above the other. I think they’ve been the most amazing players, and I’m honored that I could play against them, to be on the pitch with players at that level,” he concluded.

Advertisement

see also Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time

Christian Pulisic picks his GOAT

American star Christian Pulisic also shared his thoughts on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. In a rapid-fire video segment posted by GOAL on X (formerly Twitter), Pulisic was asked the ultimate question: Messi or Ronaldo? The AC Milan winger didn’t hesitate to pick Messi.

Advertisement

However, Pulisic didn’t overlook Ronaldo’s greatness. When asked to name the best finisher in soccer, he gave the nod to CR7, recognizing the Portuguese striker’s elite goal-scoring ability.

see also AS Roma legend Francesco Totti picks the greatest player in soccer history

This isn’t the first time Pulisic has spoken highly of Messi. In a 2023 interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the U.S. international expressed his desire to one day play alongside the Argentine legend.

Advertisement