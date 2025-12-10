The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens has generated a lot of controversy because of several calls by the referees that ended up favoring Mike Tomlin’s team.

Undoubtedly, the key play happened with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Ravens were trailing 27-22. Lamar Jackson threw a pass that Isaiah Likely caught in the end zone but, as he tried to take a third step, the ball fell out. At first, the play was ruled a touchdown, but later it was reversed to an incomplete pass. Mike Tomlin was blunt about the situation in what seems like a subtle shot at the complaints from Baltimore.

“You know, it’s always been debatable. It seems like. I’ve just learned to kind of move on to be quite honest with you. I moved on from Jesse James, for example. I don’t even know what year that was. There are going to be controversial calls in big games. I think I always focus my energy on making enough plays to minimize that in terms of determining the outcome of the game. That’s why you won’t hear me calling New York post game for explanations and things of that nature. You guys asked me that maybe earlier in the year regarding something. It’s not gonna change the outcome. I just work to keep moving and I just like to put together a comprehensive enough plan and make enough plays where the game’s outcome doesn’t hinge on one play or a couple of plays.”

What happened with referees in Steelers vs Ravens game?

The referees made several controversial calls during the game between the Steelers and the Ravens. In addition to Likely’s catch, the NFL admitted that the officiating crew made a mistake by throwing a flag for unnecessary roughness on Travis Jones during a Pittsburgh field goal. That gave the Steelers a first down, which Aaron Rodgers later turned into a touchdown.

Another key play in the second half was a pass by Rodgers in which the ball floated in the air, and when the quarterback tried to recover it, it was ripped out of his hands in what looked like an interception by the Ravens. The referees ruled that the quarterback had control of the ball before it was taken away and, because his knees were on the ground, the play was over and Pittsburgh kept possession.

Given these sequences that happen so quickly, Mike Tomlin understands that the referees’ job is difficult. “I just think that football is so bang bang and exciting. I think that’s why our fans love it. It’s a difficult game to play because of the speed. It’s a difficult game to officiate. I think as a collective we have some things in place that kind of protect us all in an effort to get things right. Ruling that catch a touchdown makes it automatically reviewable where I don’t have to decide to challenge. So, there’s a lot of things in place, interrelated variables relative to that discussion.”

