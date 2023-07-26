It’s the Lionel Messi show, the World Cup winner scored 2 goals and added an assist in a 4-0 resounding win for Inter Miami over a bewildered Atlanta United side that committed soccer suicide by leaving Messi and Sergio Busquets unmarked on key plays.

For the Inter Miami faithful, it is a much-needed breath of fresh air as only as little as two weeks ago the club was a walking mishap, now the team likes their chances against their possible round of 32 opponents in the Leagues Cup.

The game will be played on August 2nd with a time TBD, but tickets have already gone on sale, and on Vivid Seats the prices are a bit more accessible.

Prices for Inter Miami’s Round of 32 Leagues Cup game

According to the site, the lowest price is $101 to the highest being $1,589. Behind the goal range from $105 – $147.

Sections 112- 121 at DRV PNK Stadium go from $147 to $530. For Inter Miami the club has turned into the hottest ticket in town for Miami Sports, but many hardcore and longtime fans are complaining that ticket prices could price a lot of fans out. Parking at DRV PNK Stadium was as high as $50 for Inter Miami’s game against Atlanta United.