It didn’t take long for Lionel Messi to get on the scoresheet at Inter Miami. In his first game as starter, the Argentine superstar scored a brace only 21 minutes into the game against Atlanta United on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage.

The former Barcelona star has decided to take his talents to Major League Soccer together and it’s already paying off. Less than 10 minutes into his first game together with Sergio Busquets from the beginning, they found a way to create havoc.

The Spanish midfielder envisioned a great opportunity for Messi, sending a long pass that left the Argentine in front of Brad Guzan. Leo’s shot hit the left post, but he captured the rebound to send the ball home. A few minutes later, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner extended the Herons’ lead. Gerardo Martino’s side went to the break with a three-goal advantage.

Watch: Busquets, Messi combine for Inter Miami’s opening goal

The Herons are already seeing the benefits of recruiting the emblematic duo to the US, where the sport is reaching unprecedented levels of popularity.

Watch: Messi extends Inter Miami’s lead

Messi later combined with left winger Robert Taylor to make it a two-goal lead for Inter Miami after just 21 minutes.

Robert Taylor makes it 3-0 before halftime