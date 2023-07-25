Lionel Messi‘s debut at Inter Miami couldn’t have gone better. The Argentine star sent David Beckham and everyone at the DRV PNK Stadium wild with a perfect free-kick in the dying minutes of the game against Cruz Azul to give his side all three points.

The Argentine superstar is making a revolution in US soccer, taking both Major League Soccer and the Leagues Cup to unprecedented levels of exposure. Leo’s fantastic debut only increases the attention on his new team.

Messi made sure not to disappoint the crowd and the list of A-list celebrities who showed up in Fort Lauderdale for his debut with a stunning goal that continues to make noise. In fact, it inspired Beckham to try and take a similar free-kick a few days later.

David Beckham imitates Messi’s free-kick goal vs. Cruz Azul

“Guess I’m coming back,” Beckham joked on TikTok while posting a video taking a free kick in the same spot where Messi scored his first goal for Inter Miami last week.

Back in the day, the former England international was one of the best when it came to taking free kicks, as his style immediately became iconic. His playing days may be over, but it looks like Becks still got it.