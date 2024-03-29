Inter Miami can’t buy a break at the moment, with Lionel Messi out officially for the team’s match against NYCFC and trying to make the Concacaf Champions Cup leg 1 against Monterrey, now Tata Martino is out another soldier for the next eight weeks.

Federico Redondo, signed for a record fee from Argentinos Juniors, is out for eight weeks due to an injury to his left lateral collateral ligament (LCL). The injury is a brutal blow for Inter Miami as Redondo was doing much of the hustling for often bewildered Sergio Busquets.

Redondo also has the Olympics to prepare for and losing the midfielder will give Tata Martino more headaches as he prepares the match for NYCFC and Monterrey.

Injuries at Inter Miami

Inter Miami has a sea of injuries to roster players, while many have returned from international duty, the Pink and Black are dealing with the following:

Out: Federico Redondo (LCL)

OUT: Facundo Farias (knee)

OUT: Ian Fray (knee)

OUT: Nicolás Freire (hamstring)

OUT: Lionel Messi (hamstring)

OUT: Robbie Robinson (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Leonardo Campana (adductor)

Inter Miami enter their match against NYCFC second in the MLS East and with a poor record when not fielding Lionel Messi, NYCFC has been largely disappointing with a 1-4-0 record and a sea of questions and a coach on the hot seat.

A win in league play will be vital for Inter Miami who are playing at home, then it’s CCC action in a pivotal first leg clash against CF Monterrey of Liga MX also at home on Wednesday, April 3rd.