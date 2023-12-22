Inter Miami: Luis Suarez almost locked, an Argentine player could be on his way

Inter Miami want 2024 to be their year. Tata Martino’s side showed a lot of promise when Lionel Messi first arrived winning the Leagues Cup, unfortunately an injury to the best soccer player of all-time and a winless streak near the end of the MLS season left the club ready to go all in for 2024.

One of those main pieces for next season is Luis Suarez, reports out of Uruguay and the United States have the Uruguayan already in Miami finalizing his deal that will have him sign for one year plus an option season. Suarez goes to Inter Miami after being named Brazilian League player of the year in 2023 for Gremio.

Still not satisfied, La Pagina Millionaria is reporting that River Plate captain and team legend Enzo Perez is also looking to make a move to Inter Miami.

Who is Enzo Perez?

Enzo Perez is a River Plate legend, at 37, the holding midfielder is considered one of the brains in the middle for the Argentine giants. In seven seasons with River, Perez has played in over 200 games and in one Copa Libertadores game he even had to play as a goalkeeper due to all four keepers being out due to testing positive for Covid.



Perez’s accolades at River are remarkable, having won 9 championships, including the famed Copa Libertadores triumph over Boca Juniors in 2018. The central midfielder also played 26 times for Argentina and has worked with now Inter Miami boss Tata Martino.

Other clubs Enzo Perez has played for

Before becoming a River Plate legend, Enzo Perez began his career with Godoy Cruz of Mendoza, then moving to Estudiantes De la Plata, winning two titles, a move to Europe saw Perez have two successful stints with Benfica and Valencia, in Portugal he’d help Benfica win 5 titles.

Enzo Perez informed his representative that he is looking to move to the US and that has led to the talks with Inter Miami.