After joining the club halfway through the 2023 campaign, Lionel Messi is preparing to take part in his first full season with Inter Miami. With months to go, the league has already released the 2024 MLS regular season schedule, so Gerardo Martino’s men already know what’s next for them.

The Herons will play 34 matches throughout the regular season, 17 of them at home and the other 17 on the road. Apart from facing each of their 14 Eastern Conference opponents twice, Inter Miami will also take on six West teams once each.

Messi and company will also play in the 2024 MLS season inaugural game, with Inter Miami hosting Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, February 21 in the campaign’s curtain-raiser.

From that moment, the South Florida team will try and make its way to a playoff appearance after failing to do so in 2023. Shortly after it kicks off the 2024 MLS season at home, Messi’s team will make the trip to the West Coast to play the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Complete schedule of Inter Miami for 2024 MLS season

For the second straight year, the MLS season will take a summer break to make room for the Leagues Cup, which will be held from July 26 to August 25. Last year, Messi led the franchise to victory in the first edition of the tournament with 10 goals in seven games.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Real Salt Lake (DRV PNK Stadium)

Sunday, Feb. 25 – LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Saturday, March 2 – Orlando City SC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Sunday, March 10 – CF Montreal (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, March 16 – D.C. United (Audi Field)

Saturday, March 23 – New York Red Bulls (Red Bull Arena)

Saturday, March 30 – New York City FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, April 6 – Colorado Rapids (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, April 13 – Sporting Kansas City (Children’s Mercy Park)

Saturday, April 20 – Nashville SC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, April 27 – New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium)

Saturday, May 4 – New York Red Bulls (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, May 11 – CF Montreal (Stade Saputo)

Wednesday, May 15 – Orlando City SC (Exploria Stadium)

Saturday, May 18 – D.C. United (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, May 25 – Vancouver Whitecaps (BC Place)

Wednesday, May 29 – Atlanta United (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, June 1 – St. Louis CITY SC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, June 15 – Philadelphia Union (Subaru Park)

Wednesday, June 19 – Columbus Crew (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, June 29 – Nashville SC (GEODIS Park)

Wednesday, July 3 – Charlotte FC (Bank of America Stadium)

Saturday, July 6 – FC Cincinnati (TQL Stadium)

Wednesday, July 17 – Toronto FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, July 20 – Chicago Fire FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 24 – FC Cincinnati (DRV PNK Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 31 – Chicago Fire FC (Soldier Field)

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Philadelphia Union (DRV PNK Stadium)

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Atlanta United (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 21 – New York City FC (Yankee Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Charlotte FC (DRV PNK Stadium)

Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field)

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Toronto FC (BMO Field)

Saturday, Oct. 19 – New England Revolution (DRV PNK Stadium)

Apart from the MLS regular season and Leagues Cup, Inter Miami will take part in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Messi and company clinched a bye to the round of 16, where they will play the winner of Nashville SC and Dominican side Moca FC.